Start date of Ireland’s Fittest Family has been revealed

Ireland’s Fittest Family will be returning to our screens this autumn for its 11th season.

The start date of the upcoming season has been revealed and fans don’t have long to wait!

RTÉ has announced that the adrenaline-fueled adventure show will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, October 29 at 6.30pm.

This season will see Laura Fox step into the role of presenter as she is on the hunt to find the nation’s Fittest Family. She’s not the only newcomer to the show as legendary athlete Sonia O’Sullivan will be joining Nina Carberry, Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan as a coach.

The families to put themselves to the test are the Bonnar family from Waterford, the Heaney family from Tyrone, the O’Regan family from Kerry, and the Noonan family from Meath.

They will take on the intense challenges at The Lake and battle it out for two places in the next round of the competition at a brand-new location- The Farm.

For this 11th season, the coaches are more competitive than ever and ready to train the fittest families in the country as they tackle some gruelling physical challenges. They will push the groups to their limits and over the finish line for the coveted title and €15,000.

RTÉ have said the new season is ‘a rollercoaster of excitement, determination, and unparalleled physical challenges that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats’.

Tune into Ireland's Fittest Family on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Sunday October 29 at 6.30pm.