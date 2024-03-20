Stars support Kris Jenner as she announces sister’s sudden death

Celebrities have been sending their support to Kris Jenner, following the sudden death of her sister.

Yesterday, The Kardashians star confirmed that her younger sister Karen Houghton has died at the age of 65. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department further noted that Karen passed away on Monday (March 18).

Kris took to social media last night to announce the devastating news. On her Instagram page, the 68-year-old chose to post several throwback snaps from Karen’s life, including images of the two sisters together as young women.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Kris penned at the beginning of her caption.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” she continued.

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together,” the reality star detailed.

Kris concluded her tribute to Karen by writing: “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Following the unexpected news, many of Kris’ fellow famous faces have taken to her comments section to express their sympathies.

“I’m so sorry Kris,” replied Tom Hanks’ wife, actress Rita Wilson.

“Sending you love,” commented Firework hitmaker Katy Perry.

“Our hearts are with you. So sorry lady,” added Avatar star Zoe Saldana.

Alongside her mother and older sister, Karen is also survived by her 26-year-old daughter Natalie Zettel.