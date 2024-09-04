Stars support Elton John as he announces new health diagnosis

Stars have been sending their support to Elton John, following the news that he has been given another health diagnosis.

The Grammy award-winning singer has been retired from the stage for a year, after his final performance in Sweden in July 2023.

However, as he continues his retirement, Elton has now confirmed that he has been privately struggling with a new health battle.

Last night, the 77-year-old took to social media to post a statement.

“Over the summer, l've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” Elton began.

“I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the I’m Still Standing hitmaker continued.

Elton then went on to thank his medical team and loved ones for their support.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he penned.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far. With love and gratitude, Elton John,” he concluded.

Many of Elton’s fellow celebrities have since been passing on their well-wishes.

“Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you,” replied fashion designer Donatella Versace.

“Sending golden, healing vibes Elton,” commented Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

“Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” added retired tennis champion Billie Jean King.

In September 2021, Elton announced that he needed to postpone his farewell tour for two years, as he had fallen and injured his hip.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” Elton wrote at the time.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure that there are no long-term complications,” he added.