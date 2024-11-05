Stars support Amy Dowden after she leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden has been forced to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer has been partnered with JB Gill throughout the competition but was unable to perform last weekend for Icon’s Week due to an injury.

Instead, JB performed with Lauren Oakley to a Bruno Mars medley for his couple’s choice routine.

Amy has now confirmed that the injury to her foot means she has had to fully pull out of this year’s competition.

Opening up to her 706K Instagram followers, Dowden explained, “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again”.

“My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the strictly dance floor. It's been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 too. Which with my incredible team we got there”.

“Something I wanted to do for myself and loved ones. There was no feeling like it dancing again in the ballroom with my strictly family. Then I was partnered with the talented,kind, gentle soul JB. Every day our training room was chilled, hardworking and full of big smiles enjoying what we was creating together with a blossoming friendship”.

Amy continued, “JB thank you for being the perfect partner back. We topped the leader board week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and Latin fundamentals. For me that rumba will always be one of my favs”.

“I'm so sad, so upset and asking why me, why now that our journey has been cut short. My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury and I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing. Something I've had to get used to in my life”.

The 34-year-old closed off by adding, “I'm sure at some point we will dance again JB. To all the fans, to my loved ones, my strictly family thank you. JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor I'll forever be your biggest cheerleader”.

Many of Amy’s Strictly co-stars headed to the comments to share supportive messages with her.

Dianne Buswell wrote, “Love you so much my Amy, heart broken for you x”.

“Heartbreaking! And as hard as this feels right now, it will never define you . So much love Amy”, penned Katya Jones.

Lauren Oakley said, “This too shall pass. We’re still a team. Love you. You did the ground work, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud XXX”.