Stars react to the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, aged 54

Celebrities from around the world have been paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who has suddenly passed away.

It was announced in the early hours of this morning that the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley had died aged 54, following a cardiac arrest.

In a statement released to the publication People, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla confirmed her daughter’s passing.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the 77-year-old shared.

The wider Presley family then went on to release a statement in honour of Lisa Marie’s life.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement added.

Concerns surrounding Lisa Marie’s health were initially reported by TMZ, who stated that the singer had been found ‘unresponsive’ at her home. Her death comes just shy of 48 hours after she attended the Golden Globes awards ceremony to celebrate Elvis, a biopic of her father, starring actor Austin Butler.

Celebrities and friends of the 53-year-old have since been taking to social media to express their condolences and heartache over her sudden death.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry,” wrote Grease actor John Travolta. “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…”, penned Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks, who also starred in Elvis.

Singer P!nk decided to post a heartwarming, old photo of herself and Lisa Marie together. “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind,” she gushed.

“My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend,” the 43-year-old added.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, eldest daughter Riley, and teenage twin daughters Finley and Harper. Her death also follows the sudden passing of her son Benjamin, who took his own life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

May Lisa Marie rest in peace.