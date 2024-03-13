Stars react as Molly Rainford marks anniversary with Tyler West

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have been celebrating their one-year anniversary of being a couple.

The EastEnders actress and radio DJ first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and ended up falling for eachother.

After a year of being an item, Molly and Tyler have delighted many famous faces by sharing an insight into their anniversary celebrations alongside heartfelt tributes for each other.

Tyler took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and footage of him and Molly from throughout their relationship to his 113K followers.

Some snaps show the couple looking loved-up while on holiday together, while others show them during their time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Everything I could ever wish for. Happy 1 year anniversary mols @mollyrainford”.

Molly also penned a moving message for her boyfriend to her 207K Instagram followers along with cute pictures and videos of the pair together.

She wrote, “happy anniversary baby, 1 year, but it feels like forever! i love you. you know that”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching their first anniversary and shared their thoughts on the sweet tributes.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones wrote, “Ah you guys are going to make me cry”.

“Wow! It’s been a whole year???!!! Love you both! Happy Anniversary”, penned singer and presenter Fleur East.

Big Brother star Yinrun Huang added, “Happy anniversary, you are such a gorgeous couple xx”.

At the start of this year, the couple celebrated another big milestone in their relationship by revealing they had moved in together.

Sharing a sweet video of them in their new home, the couple announced, “Well guys, it was only right that we let you into our little home, the next part of our journey starts now”.