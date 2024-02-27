Stars react as Mollie King reveals milestone for daughter Annabella

Mollie King has revealed a monumental milestone for her daughter Annabella.

The former member of pop group The Saturdays welcomed her daughter into the world with her fiancé Stuart Broad in November 2022.

Now, Mollie has brought joy to her fans and famous pals after sharing a ‘real highlight’ of the past little while after her daughter reached the big milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old revealed to her 1M followers that her baby girl started taking her very first steps.

Mollie showcased a heartwarming video of Annabella walking with the help of a wooden baby walker.

The sweet clip is set to David Tolk’s song Home, and Mollie can be heard cheering on her daughter gleefully.

After the tot managed to walk across the room, Mollie scooped her into her arms and praised her by saying, “Hooray! Well done darling!”.

The proud mum captioned the post, “A real highlight of the past couple of months”.

“First few little steps…you can do it baby girl”, the radio presenter added.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to applaud Annabella’s precious milestone.

Radio presenter Matt Edmondson wrote, “Won’t be long until she’s on a scooter… x”.

“Oh bless her”, penned former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson.

Radio DJ Charlie Hedges added, “Bless her heart xxx”.

Mollie’s fiancé Stuart also commented to write, “[Heart emojis] that girl”.

In a touching tribute to her daughter to celebrate her first birthday towards the end of last year, Mollie admitted the ‘magic’ her little one brings to her and Stuart’s lives.

She said, “Annabella we couldn’t be more proud of you and can’t wait to see the magic you bring into our lives in the years to come!”.