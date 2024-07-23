Stars react as footballer Ollie Watkins proposes to partner Ellie

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Ollie Watkins and his partner Ellie Alderson as they have announced the wonderful news of their engagement.

The football star, who recently competed in the Euros 2024 for England, popped the big question during a romantic holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

Sharing a collection of photos online, Ollie admitted ‘it was only right’ to get down on one knee to his long-term partner.

On Instagram, stars were left delighted when Watkins unveiled a collection of gorgeous photos from the proposal to his 896K followers.

One picture shows Ollie down on one knee while another shows him and Ellie sharing a kiss.

More images share an insight into the beautiful surroundings and romantic set-up of where Ollie asked Ellie to be his wife.

Alderson donned a white two-piece set while Watkins wore beige trousers and a matching t-shirt.

In the caption of the post, the footballer wrote, “Future wifey!! It was only right. 21.07.24”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the pair.

Radio DJ Richard Haywood-Williams penned, “Congrats to you both”.

“Congrats Ollie. Wishing you and Ellie lots of love and happiness”, said actor and comedian Adil Ray.

Too Hot to Handle star Alex Snell added, “Incredible brother”.

Ollie’s future wife also commented on the sweet post to say, “Love you soo much”.

Ellie then showcased the stunning proposal snaps to her 46.1K Instagram followers and revealed, “Special night in lake como with my fiancé. ahhhh sooo happy”.

Ollie and Ellie have been an item since 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Amara May, into the world in September 2021. The couple went on to have their son, Marley, in April 2023.