Stars react as AJ Odudu reveals surprise engagement with mystery partner

AJ Odudu is set to tie the knot!

The Big Brother presenter has surprised her fanbase by announcing that she is engaged, after keeping her relationship a secret from the public.

Although the TV star has refrained from sharing her husband-to-be’s name, she has chosen to give a glimpse into her engagement celebrations.

Last night, AJ took to Instagram to post a selection of black-and-white photos from an engagement photoshoot, which sees the 37-year-old embracing and kissing her mystery man.

In the photos, fans were also treated to a first look at AJ’s stunning diamond engagement ring.

In the caption of her post, the former Strictly contestant simply penned: “Hiya love.”

Following her exciting announcement, many of AJ’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Ahhhhhh HARD LAUNCH!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! So so happy for you,” replied former X Factor star Fleur East.

Credit: AJ Odudu / Instagram

“Oh how lovely!!! Congratulations queen,” commented Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

“Awww buzzing for ya AJ!! Huge congratulations love these pics,” added Dance With Me Tonight singer Olly Murs.

This is the first time that AJ has confirmed her relationship, but speculation had been brewing since March 2024 that the reality star was dating someone new.

At the time, AJ took to Instagram during a trip to New York, and uploaded a photo of her foot resting against someone else’s, along with the caption: “It’s very this… [heart emoji]”.

In an interview with MailOnline in November 2020, AJ revealed what she was looking for in a potential husband.

“I am genuinely a personality girl. I like charismatic guys who can take the mickey out of themselves but when it comes to work, they are focused and they know what they want in themselves and in a partner,” she explained.

“When I find him I'm going to be like, ‘Where the bl***y h**l have you been?!’” AJ joked further.