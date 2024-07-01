Stars joyous as Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle welcomes baby no.2

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Rundle as she has announced the birth of her second child.

Delighting fans and famous faces alike, the Peaky Blinders actress, known for playing Ada Thorne in the hit series, has confirmed that she’s given birth to a baby boy.

Sophie is already a mum to three-year-old son, whom she shares with her partner Matt Stokoe.

Sophie revealed her baby boy’s arrival to her 517K Instagram followers alongside photos of her and the tot cuddling.

In the caption of the post, the 36-year-old wrote, “He’s here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love”.

“I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection everytime I put him in one of his brother’s old baby grows. (I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love”.

The After The Flood star added, “Special thanks to the incredible team at @stroudmaternity for bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful”.

Many fellow actors took to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Sophie and Matt.

Trollied star Faye McKeever wrote, “Oh mate, how beautiful! Congrats to you and Matt lots of love xxx”.

“Over the moon for you darling. Congrats to you all xxxxxx”, penned The Gentlemen actor Max Beesley.

The White Queen actress Faye Marsay added, “Nice one Soph! Congrats to you all xx”.

When previously opening up about her pregnancy on social media, Rundle posted a snap of her blossoming baby bump and admitted, I forget who I have and haven’t told at this point because I’ve been busy trying to remember what a waistband is and stop my three year old using my belly like a trampoline but – big ol’ baby number two incoming. Ain’t that a nice thing”.