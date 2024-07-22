Stars exclaim as Love Island’s Dani Dyer announces engagement

Dani Dyer is set to tie the knot!

The former Love Island winner has announced that she is engaged to her partner, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The couple have been together since 2021, and became parents together for the first time last May with the birth of their twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani is also a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Last night, Dani took to social media to reveal that Jarrod had proposed to her, as they continue to enjoy a family holiday abroad.

On her Instagram page, the 27-year-old released three beautiful snaps of herself and Jarrod on a yacht trip, with Dani showing off her stunning diamond ring.

“Us forever,” the bride-to-be penned in her caption, alongside an engagement ring emoji.

Following her wonderful news, many of Dani’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Awww massive congratulations,” wrote Zara McDermott.

“Ayyyyyy happy for your girlie,” replied Samira Mighty.

“So happy for you,” added Georgia Steel.

Speculation of Dani and Jarrod’s relationship first began in 2021, when he was spotted leaving her home. Then, in October of that same year, the reality star confirmed to The Sun that she was dating the footballer.

In January of last year, the pair announced that they were expecting twins together, and on May 22, they welcomed daughters Summer and Star.

Dani – who is the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer – has previously opened up about her dad’s approval of her husband-to-be.

In February, Dani appeared on the Daily Mail’s ‘Straight to the Comments!’ podcast and noted that her dad “sort of knew” Jarrod already, as he is a huge fan of the football team he plays for.

“People always say, ‘Oh, I bet your dad loves that because you’re dating someone from West Ham’, but he could be a total a**hole, do you know what I mean? And he’s not, so I think that was just a bonus. The West Ham thing was a bonus,” she gushed.