Stars exclaim as Barbie actor Simu Liu announces engagement

Simu Liu is about to become a husband!

The Barbie actor has announced that he is engaged to marketing director Allison Hsu, after two years of dating.

The couple recently took to social media to confirm their wonderful news, as well as to give fans a glimpse into their magical proposal.

Last night, Simu and Allison took to Instagram to upload several snaps taken after his proposal, which was carried out in Paris.

The adorable images showcase the happy couple displaying Allison’s huge diamond rock on her ring finger, as well as images of the pair posing by the Eiffel Tower at night.

Later, Simu chose to share an official photo from their engagement photographer, which sees the newlyweds-to-be embracing, surrounded by flowers and candles.

“Us forever,” Allison penned in her caption, followed by several emojis of engagement rings and white hearts.

Meanwhile, Simu went on to gush: “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.”

Following their heartwarming news, many of the couple’s fellow stars have since been taking to their comments sections to express their delight.

“Congrats you two!!” wrote In The Heights actress Melissa Barrera.

“AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both,” replied fellow Marvel star Florence Pugh.

“Congratulations!!” added singer-songwriter John Legend.

Rumours that Simu and Allison were dating first surfaced in November 2022, when they both attended the premiere of Violent Night in Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t until November of the following year that the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor opened up about Allison for the first time.

Speaking to People, the 36-year-old described his relationship as “tremendously happy," adding: "I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed. I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other's back, and I definitely feel like that's the case."