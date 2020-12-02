Stacey Solomon’s Christmas door has to be seen to be believed

Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon has gone all out with her Christmas door decorations, and we’re absolutely obsessed!

While some people might think Stacey’s gone a bit overboard, we think everyone could do with an extra dose of Christmas cheer this year, and that’s exactly what Stacey’s bringing.

The mum-of-three unveiled her festive masterpiece yesterday evening, showing off her winter-wonderland themed entrance, which had us all in awe.

“Walking In A Winter Wonderland. Hello December… The winter door is finally finished,” Stacey wrote in the caption to go along with her festive reveal.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

In the photos she posted alongside this caption, Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash are seen posing with Stacey’s three boys, 12-year-old Zachary, eight-year-old Leighton and one-year-old Rex, all of them wearing matching cream cosy knitwear.

Continuing, Stacey explained, “And this morning was the most beautiful sunny December day I’ve ever seen, so I woke everyone up really early just to put our matching outfits on and take a picture.”

“Luckily it was something different from the everyday school run and I had advent calendars to persuade them, so they were on board,” she added.

Reflecting on the brutal nature of 2020, and the year we’ve all endured, the 31-year-old mum notes, “It feels like December has just come around in a flash but at the same time this year has hardly ‘flown by’.”

instagram.com/staceysolomon

“So I just wanted to say… It’s been really awful for so many over the past months and is still so hard for lots… I’m so sorry for all those who have struggled and for all of the heartache and loss of this year.”

“I’m so thankful for you all. Every single message, bit of kindness, the laughs and the tears. You made this year such a special one for us so far, and we couldn’t have done some days without you. Love you to the moon and back. From Me, Joe and ALL of our boys,” Stacey concluded.

Wanting to support her best pal, Sophie Hinchliffe, A.K.A. Mrs. Hinch, the social media queen of clean commented, “Absolutely perfect picture of you all bubs. We love you lots!! Bring on 2021.”

Meanwhile TOWIE’s Lydia Bright simply wrote, “Love love love,” followed by three heart emojis, and Love Island’s Maura Higgins simply commented with a line of heart-eyes emojis.

Mirroring our own thought process though, one follower wrote, “Amazing!!!,” before adding, “I have severe door envy coupled with the acceptance that I barely have the skill or patience to put a wreath up.”