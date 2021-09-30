Stacey Solomon’s autumn front door has to be seen to be believed

It’s fair to say that Stacey Solomon loves her seasonal decor — and hey, who could blame her?

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the expectant mum shared a series of gorgeous family photos, showing off her brand new front door display at ‘Pickle Cottage’ and it’s giving us serious autumn vibes!

“Hello Autumn,” Stacey excitedly wrote in the caption, adding, “The first autumn door at pickle cottage. And the sunset tonight was everything.”

The first family snap shows Stacey, her fiancé Joe Swash, her 13-year-old son Zachary, her nine-year-old son Leighton and her two-year-old son Rex, all dressed up in cosy knits and autumn colours, beaming at the camera.

Praising her dad’s cameraman skills, Stacey exclaimed, “I don’t know how you got us all in and smiling (Thank you Dad) it’s going on the wall.”

“This is a crazy harvesty, swingers grass, hay (superb hay might I add) bonanza, but I love it. Even if Rex spent the whole day undoing our handywork. Happy Autumn everyone. I hope the new season brings with it all the happiness you deserve,” she lovingly added.

The next photo shows little Rex, who’s dressed up in the teddy bear onesie from Stacey’s new collection with Primark, inspecting their Halloween gnome. Meanwhile, the last photo is a simple shot of the entire door display, with Stacey and Joe’s little pooch, Theo, sitting centre stage.

In her Instagram Stories, Stacey shares that she bought the bales of hay featured in the photo from a local farmer, who sold them to her for £7 per bale. While Stacey initially thought she was getting an absolute bargain, many of her followers have sent her messages informing her that she got ripped off.

“Apparently £7 is well over the odds for some hay, so I didn’t get a bargain after all,” she laughed, adding, “Maybe it’s premium hay — the horses are going to love this, it’s like caviar!”