Stacey Solomon unveils son Rex’s hair transformation

Stacey Solomon has admitted to getting emotional as her three-year-old son, Rex, has undergone a big hair transformation.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to show her 5.5M followers Rex’s ‘big boy haircut’ as he got his blonde curls cut in order to look more like his big brother Zachary.

Alongside a selection of photos of her youngest son looking as cute as a button after his new chop, the 33-year-old penned, “Rex’s Big Boy Haircut. Today we went for our usual barber trip with the boys but this time Rex asked for “A Zachy (big brother) Haircut” instead of his usual “Thor hair” request”.

“Me & Joe may have shed a tear. But we’ve always said it’s his hair, his choice”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner added, “You look so handsome Rexy we love you so so much. Our big boy”.

Stacey’s comments were flooded with surprised pals and fans complimenting Rex on his new haircut and sharing their shock at how grown-up the three-year-old looks.

Cleaning expert and Solomon’s best friend, Mrs Hinch wrote, “Oh Rex, gorgeous gorgeous boy. Why do you look so grown up. Can you and Ron please slow down growing now”.

“You look so grown up Rexy Roo…. I wonder what Huds will say”, penned Stacey’s sister Jemma.

A fan of Stacey’s added, “Whatever way Rex has his hair he is growing up to be a gorgeous handsome lad. You make beautiful babies”.

After the tear-jerking barber visit, the Tap to Tidy author revealed to her followers that she took Rex’s hair home with her as she posted a snap of his curls in her hand to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “No idea what I’m going to do with this but I couldn’t leave it on the barber floor”.

The proud mum also thanked her followers for their kind messages after Rex’s big chop. “Thank you for all of your lovely messages… Rexy was FaceTiming everyone he loves showing them his new hair”.

“And him & his big brothers spent all night chatting about it!”, she added.

Stacey will soon be welcoming her fifth child into the world as she and husband Joe Swash announced just after Christmas that they are expecting another little pickle, which was a 'huge surprise' according to the pair.