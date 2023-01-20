Stacey Solomon treats Joe Swash to cute birthday surprise

Joe Swash is turning 41 years old today and his loved ones have started his special day off with a surprise.

Stacey Solomon and their son Rex decided to organise a sweet breakfast treat for Joe that comprised of a McDonald’s McMuffin and hash browns- yum!

Stacey shared a cute clip of her and their three-year-old surprising Joe and singing Happy Birthday to him while he looked delighted at the thoughtful gesture.

Swash gleefully watched Rex as he sang to him, before giving him a big cuddle and a kiss after he blew out the candle that Stacey placed in the McMuffin.

The Tap to Tidy author told her 5.5M Instagram followers how she managed to pull-off the surprise on her Stories this morning.

“Me and Rex got up before everyone this morning so we snuck out to get Daddy a birthday McMuffin. Then they all woke up when they smelt McDonald's”.

“Happy Birthday Joe, to the moon and back always”.

The 33-year-old added, “Rexy’s bed head and willpower to not blow out the candle melt my heart”.

Credit: Instagram

Solomon then shared a pregnancy update as fans were speculating that she may have already gone into labour as she hadn’t been posting online as often as she usually would.

She explained, “Sorry, I'm very much still full-term pregnant. I just really wanted to try and make it to a couple of days before Baby comes”.

“I know I can't control it but my midwife was like, ‘Look, if you even want the chance of getting to those days, calm the hell down and don't do anything silly'. So I've been trying to rest and I made it till today”, she said excitedly.

The happy couple announced they were expecting their fifth child at the end of December, describing it as, " A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for".