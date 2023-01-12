Stacey Solomon teases that she’s due to give birth ‘any day’

Stacey Solomon is ready to become a mum-of-five any day now!

The former X Factor star was speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, making her first TV appearance since she announced her surprise pregnancy on December 28. Stacey is currently eight months pregnant with her third child with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey glowed on the Lorraine set as she wore a stunning sky blue dress, which perfectly accentuated her baby bump. In the interview, the 33-year-old exclaimed to presenter Lorraine Kelly how excited she is to welcome her new arrival.

Credit: ITV Lorraine

"Yeah, nearly there now, very soon. We are just so grateful,” Stacey gushed.

“It was a surprise but we’re so grateful to have this again. We love being parents and can’t believe how lucky we have been,” the mum-of-four added.

As she revealed that she is due to give birth “any minute” now, Stacey kept things lighthearted by teasing, "You could be delivering it Lorraine!".

Stacey’s pregnancy update comes as the Tap To Tidy author shared how she is preparing to add another addition to her loving family.

On her Instagram stories yesterday, Stacey shared a montage video with her 5.5M followers, showcasing how she is re-purposing several of the items she used during the newborn stage with her one-year-old daughter Rose.

Revealing a stunning wicker cot furnished with adorable blankets, Stacey wrote: “Doesn’t feel like yesterday I bought this cot for Rose, & I was so sad when she grew out of it.”

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“I never took it out of the front room because I didn’t want to let go,” she joked. “Which worked out well because now we get to use it all over again and I can’t wait,” she gushed further.

Stacey and Joe’s proud new addition will be joining daughter Rose and their three-year-old son Rex when the little one arrives this month. The tots are Stacey’s youngest children in her family, alongside 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from her previous relationships, and Joe’s 15-year-old son Harry.

We can’t wait for Stacey’s new bundle of joy to arrive into the world!