Stacey Solomon surprises fans with heartwarming baby scan

Stacey Solomon is preparing to become a mum-of-five!

Fans of the Tap to Tidy author were delighted when Stacey and her husband, Joe Swash, revealed last week that they are expecting their third child together.

Stacey’s 5.5M Instagram followers were even more surprised to find out that she is eight months along, and that her due date is at the end of this month.

Since sharing her exciting news, the 33-year-old has been sharing lots of wonderful details that she had been keeping to herself throughout her pregnancy.

Earlier today, Stacey and Joe decided to reveal the most recent sonogram of their newest little one.

“Yesterday, we got to go and see baby for our scan, and the sonographer lady was so incredible,” the expectant mum gushed in a short video posted to her Instagram stories.

“She got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose. Joe thinks it has got his mouth, and I think it has got my mouth,” Stacey teased further, before treating her followers to a glimpse of her fifth child.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“That beautiful face… we can’t wait to see you baby!”, the Loose Women panelist gushed in her caption before adding, “This little one looks so different from all of my other scans”.

Over the Christmas holidays, Stacey and Joe were overwhelmed with love and congratulations as they announced the imminent arrival of their third child together. Stacey delivered her news by showcasing the moment she surprised Joe with her positive pregnancy test.

“A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for,” Stacey beamed in her caption at the time.

The couple have since gone on to explain that they discovered their pregnancy much later than usual, as Stacey had had irregular periods and was experiencing an abundance of stress leading up to the pair’s stunning wedding in July of last year.

Stacey and Joe already share two children together – three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose. Stacey also has two elder sons, 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships.

We couldn’t be more excited for her!