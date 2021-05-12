Stacey Solomon shows off her fab nursery renovation at new home

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon has just moved into her forever home with fiancé Joe Swash, their four boys and two dogs, swapping the city life for a lavish mansion in the countryside.

Taking her four million Instagram followers along on her home renovation journey, Stacey has been sharing all of the progress on social media, including DIY tips, power-washing porn and before and after reveals.

Just yesterday, the mum-of-three shared the grand reveal of her youngest son’s nursery. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old shared a series of photos and video clips, showing how dated the room looked beforehand, with its floral curtains, old-fashioned cream wardrobe and muted green carpet.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

Transforming the space, Stacey lifted the carpet to find beautiful wooden floors, which she sanded down herself and restored. Updating the colour scheme, Stacey swapped those cream and rust tones for greys, blacks and whites, adding woodland animal decals to one wall and attaching panda teddy bears to another.

She painted one little corner of the room with chalkboard paint, for Rex to get creative and have fun drawing on the walls, and she added an arts and crafts station by the window.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

As for furnishings, Stacey updated the curtains with some more neutral grey ones, she added a fluffy white and black patterned rug for the floor, and repainted the wardrobes to match the new colour scheme. As Rex is nearly two now, Stacey also decided to upgrade him to a stunning toddler bed.

Sharing the beautiful transformation photos in an Instagram post, Stacey wrote, “I hope you make so many memories and happy thoughts in here pickle. You and all of your favourite pandas.”

instagram.com/staceysolomon

“Rex and me have worked so hard in here to try and make him a special space and we are so so proud of it! It’s the first bedroom we could complete because it didn’t need any building, electrics or wardrobes fitted so we just painted and jazzed up what was in there already.”

“I love it so so much and I can not wait to watch you grow up in here little one, just not too quickly please,” Stacey lovingly added.