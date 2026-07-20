How to have a better family holiday without spending more

Family holidays have become that one non-negotiable thing we cling to, even when the cost of everything else is quietly eating away at the weekly shop. The flights, the suncream panic-bought at the airport, the overpriced pasta near every tourist attraction in Europe — it all adds up. But what if the way you plan your holiday mattered more than how much you spend on it?

Travel specialists at Bailey Robinson have put together some genuinely useful advice for families who want a better holiday experience without booking themselves into financial chaos. And it turns out, a lot of it comes down to timing and attitude rather than budget.

Stop booking peak season out of habit

This one stings a little, because school schedules don’t always give us a lot of wiggle room. But where you do have flexibility, it’s worth using it. Shoulder season — those weeks just before or after the main summer rush — can mean cheaper flights, quieter beaches and a much more relaxed atmosphere overall.

Sarah Parker, Sales Director at Bailey Robinson, puts it plainly: “Travelling just outside peak season can completely transform a destination. You can often enjoy the same incredible places with fewer crowds, more flexibility and a much more relaxed atmosphere. We regularly see travellers enjoy exactly the same destination for significantly less simply by shifting their holiday by a week or two.”

If the kids are that little bit older and you have some flexibility around school dates, even shifting by a week can make a real difference to what you get for your money.

Think beyond the hotel room

There’s a tendency to assume a better holiday means a pricier hotel. But for families especially, a private villa or a self-catering property can often deliver far more — more space, more privacy, your own kitchen so you’re not paying restaurant prices for every single meal, and the freedom to have a glass of wine on your own terrace once the kids are finally asleep.

Sarah makes the point well: “A private villa, countryside estate or unique property can sometimes provide far greater value than simply upgrading a hotel room, especially when you consider the added privacy, space and personalised experiences available. Luxury is often about having somewhere that feels entirely your own.”

For groups or extended family trips, splitting the cost of a larger property can also work out cheaper per head than booking a run of hotel rooms.

Spend where it actually matters

It’s very easy to blow a chunk of your budget on extras that sound impressive but barely register once you’re there — a slightly bigger room, a premium airport add-on, an upgrade you’ve already forgotten about by day two. Travel experts suggest redirecting that money towards experiences instead. A local guide, a special meal, a day trip that would otherwise feel out of reach.

“People rarely look back and remember that they had a slightly larger hotel room,” Sarah says. “They remember the vineyard they visited, the incredible local restaurant they found or the unforgettable experience they shared with family and friends. That’s where your budget can create lasting memories.”

The other big piece of advice from the experts is preparation. Researching restaurants, booking activities in advance and getting genuine local recommendations before you travel — rather than spending the first two days of your holiday figuring it all out — can save both money and that precious, finite holiday energy. As Sarah puts it: “The best holidays rarely happen by accident.”

None of this requires a dramatic overhaul of how you holiday. Small shifts — a slightly different travel window, a different type of accommodation, a bit more planning upfront — can genuinely change how a trip feels.