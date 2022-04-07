Stacey Solomon shares exciting insight into summer wedding plans

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon is finally going to be getting married to her fiancé Joe Swash this summer, as Stacey falling pregnant with their baby girl put their wedding plans on hold last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, the mum-of-four excitedly opened up about her big day, which is only three short months away!

“Today I had to meet with the caterers, florists and everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months time,” Stacey jokingly explained as she gave us a walkthrough of her stunning arched pathway which is going to be the wedding aisle.

“We are on the last part now, the aisle. And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I’m crying,” she emotionally added.

Feeling the wedding day flutters, Stacey goes on to explain that her “whole stomach is turning over and for some reason” she’s “so nervous.”

Given the impressive length of the arched pathway, Stacey has been contemplating whether or not she should only walk half of it, anxious that she might topple over if she goes the whole distance.

However, Stacey’s followers were quick to reassure her and encourage her, saying, “Walk the whole way! It’s a once in a lifetime walk, treasure the moment and just make sure that you pick a long enough piece of music.”

“Alllll the way!!! Enjoy every moment. And if you do trip, it’s a memory maker!” another follower suggested.

Making her mind up, Stacey said, “I’m going to go for it, Dad said he won’t let me fall over. And if I feel awkward because it takes so long Joe said he will start telling jokes.”