Stacey Solomon shares baby scan & gives pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon is ready to welcome her little one into the world.

The Tap to Tidy author has shared an exciting pregnancy update alongside a glimpse of her latest baby scan.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a clip of her getting a scan of her baby done to her 5.5M Instagram followers, and revealed her baby is at the size where ‘there’s no more room for them’ anymore.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

The 33-year-old wrote, “Hello baby… One of the nicest surprises to come from being what they call a ‘late booking’ pregnancy is going for extra check-ups to make sure the size of baby and dates are making sense”.

Solomon revealed, “It's much harder to measure later on in pregnancy”, before joking, “There is literally NO room left in there”.

The cute clip where viewers can see the Loose Women panellist’s blossoming baby bump is set to Céline Dion’s When I Fall in Love.

The update comes two weeks after Stacey appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, where she joked she is due to give birth, “any minute”, and jokingly added, “You could be delivering it Lorraine”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash announced the exciting news that they were expecting again at the end of December. The couple called the pregnancy a “huge surprise”, but one they are “so thankful for”.

The pair already share 15-month-old Rose and three-year-old Rex together. Stacey is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe is dad to a 15-year-old son named Harry.

We’re so excited for the pair to welcome another little pickle into their family!