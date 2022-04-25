Stacey Solomon shares a sneak peek at her stunning wedding dress

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share some very exciting news about her wedding.

The mum-of-four posted on her stories that she is choosing her wedding dress today.

With a video showing different wedding dress options, Stacey wrote, “Good Morning from me and some words I never imagined I’d be saying…”.

“I’m picking my wedding dress today”.

“Joe is away & I’ve hidden him from my stories don’t worry”.

All of the flowy dresses looked beautiful, some with lace details and others with a corset style fitted top-half.

Her fiancé Joe Swash, known for his time on EastEnders and for winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, got down on one knee in a woodland area that the couple used to walk in together with their children on Christmas Eve 2020.

Since then, Stacey has been keeping her followers up to date with her wedding plans all along the way, from showing her wedding scrapbook to making table decorations.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in 2021 but when Stacey revealed she was expecting another baby, they decided to push back the wedding to July of this year as they thought they would regret not having their youngest, Rose, in their wedding photos.

Stacey is mum to 14-year-old Zachery and 9-year-old Leighton whom she had from previous relationships. She shares 2-year-old Rex and Rose (six months) with Joe Swash.

The 32-year-old announced to her Instagram followers that she and Joe would be getting married in their back garden at Pickle Cottage.

The pair met on the I’m a Celeb set in 2010 after Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle.