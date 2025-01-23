Stacey Solomon reveals insight into her two sons’ Hollyoaks cameos

Stacey Solomon has shared a behind-the-scenes insight into her sons’ TV debuts!

Earlier this week, fans of the Sort Your Life Out presenter noticed that her two eldest sons – Zachary (16) and Leighton (12) – had cameos in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Now, Stacey has finally shared the reason why her eldest children had star cameos in the hit soap!

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a video of herself retelling the story.

“When me and Zach went to the NTAs, we ended up meeting on the red carpet the exec of Hollyoaks. Zach is the biggest Hollyoaks fan, he’s obsessed. When he was little, he used to get so excited for Sunday to watch the Hollyoaks omnibus,” Stacey recalled.

“As he was talking to her, she was like, ‘Why don’t you come down and see the set?’ and he was just over the moon. Zach wants to be a mechanic when he’s older, there’s no interest in acting. Neither Zach nor Leighton want to do anything from that industry, but he was just so excited to go down and see the set,” the mother-of-five gushed.

“So, the lovely lady from Hollyoaks literally invited him down and said, ‘If you want, you can just be a little extra in the scene.’ Leighton caught wind and was like, ‘I want to go down to the Hollyoaks set!’ So, me, Zach and Leighton had a little road trip, they went up there and they just loved it,” Stacey praised, adding that her sons were “so nervous” for their cameos.

“Zach was like, ‘I don’t know why I’m shaking but I’m really nervous.’ Neither of them want to be in that industry at all, Zach is literally training to be a mechanic, that’s his absolute dream, but they loved every second of it. The people from Hollyoaks were so lovely, kind and nice to us. They just had the best day ever,” she revealed.

In a later written message, Stacey concluded: “It's a rare moment to see them really excited about something. So I can honestly say watching how happy & excited they were this day just made my heart so happy.”