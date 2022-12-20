Stacey Solomon reveals cute DIY Christmas gift for baby Rose

Stacey Solomon has warmed our hearts with an adorable Christmas gift!

The mum-of-four is known for being crafty, and is often teaching her 5.4M Instagram followers how to make the most wonderful things, either for yourself, your home or for a loved one.

This afternoon, Stacey took to Instagram to showcase her latest creation – and it is a Christmas gift for her one-year-old daughter Rose.

The former X Factor star shared a video montage of herself making a stunning pink dressing table – complete with a mirror, a tiny Dior perfume and a hairbrush.

“I decided to make Rose’s Christmas present this year and I’m so proud of it…”, Stacey gushed in the caption of her video.

“She’s obsessed with my make up, brushes and sitting at my dressing table pulling the drawers out and looking at everything. So I saved all of my empties & washed up my spare brushes & made her her very own dressing table from a drawer shelf…”, the Loose Women panellist explained.

Stacey could not hide her joy and excitement in her caption. “Now we can get ready together and she has her very own versions of mummy’s things,” she exclaimed. “I will probably hide the empty perfume from her but it looked nice for the video”, the 33-year-old added hilariously.

Since showcasing her incredible DIY talents, Stacey has received a lot of praise and admiration from her followers in her comments section.

“This is beautiful!! You're so talented”, wrote one fan.

“Imagine someone loving you enough to do this? Rose is such a lucky little girl x”, another added.

We’re actually feeling a little bit jealous of Rose’s special Christmas present – hopefully Stacey will treat us to a glimpse of Rose enjoying it after Christmas Day!