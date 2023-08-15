Stacey Solomon praises her eldest son Zach in moving tribute

Stacey Solomon has been praising her eldest son Zachary following a family holiday.

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have just returned home after enjoying a family trip with their little ones in Turkey.

After a trip jam-packed with fun activities for her family and time spent by the beach, Stacey has penned a heartwarming tribute for her eldest son, who she described as a ‘third parent’, because of how much he helps with his younger siblings.

Stacey shared a collection of sweet moments between 15-year-old Zach and his siblings spending time together over the course of their holiday to her 5.7M Instagram followers.

The Loose Women panellist captioned the video collage, “Biggest Brother Love. Just had to share this because it really makes me so proud. Me and Joe were watching through these videos on the way home & saying how much harder holidays would be without Zach!”.

“He’s like a third parent who’s much more fun than us, nothing is ever too much, and we have a lot to contend with but he takes it all in his stride”.

Solomon continued, “It’s honestly hard to believe that I had Zach just two years older than he is now & he’s a better person than I ever was at that age! Zach Your love and time for your brothers and sisters is just our favourite thing to watch”.

“Thank you for everything. Before anyone starts. We love all of my children the same amount. But at different times in our lives they all show their unique, special personalities & it just is so amazing to see & celebrate”.

Many of Stacey’s fans rushed to the comments to compliment Zach and to commend Stacey for raising such a kind boy.

One fan said, “There’s only one way he’s learned this respect and kindness – look in the mirror”.

“You should be very proud of yourself because you raised him”, wrote a second fan.

A third commenter added, “He's a credit to you Stacey! What a lovely young man,clear to see he idolised the little ones”.

Zach is big brother to 11-year-old Leighton, four-year-old Rex, one-year-old Rose and six-month-old Belle.