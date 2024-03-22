Stacey Solomon posts heartfelt tribute on son’s milestone birthday

The Solomon-Swash household has been celebrating!

Stacey Solomon’s eldest child, Zachary, marked his 16th birthday yesterday (March 21).

In honour of his milestone birthday, proud mum-of-five Stacey has recently taken to social media to express her love for her oldest son.

On her Instagram account last night, the former X Factor star uploaded a beautiful black-and-white montage of Zachary’s life so far.

The video includes sweet moments of Zachary looking after his younger siblings – brothers Leighton (11) and Rex (4), as well as sisters Rose (2) and Belle (1).

“Happy 16th Zachary. I can’t even believe I’m writing that! 16!” Stacey exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“I can’t explain how Zach changed my whole world. We grew up together. He is the KINDEST most empathetic, caring, incredible young man. His soul is magical and I can’t believe he’s my son,” the 34-year-old gushed.

Stacey went on to write: “Zach You’re such a special person & I beam with pride at the man you have become. Every year but particularly this year, as a whole new part of your life begins, I question has it all been ok?”

The Sort Your Life Out presenter concluded her caption by penning: “I hope I’ve given you the best 16 years you could have wished for. I hope you feel even just a speckle of the joy you bring to us every single day. Because seriously Zachary you deserve the whole world. You ask for nothing & give your everything. To the moon and back…”.

Following her loving tribute, many of Stacey’s fans have sent their own birthday wishes to Zachary.

“What a credit to you. Happy 16th birthday Zach x,” commented one follower.

“Happy birthday Zach xx you must be such a proud mummy xx,” another replied.

“Happy birthday Zach. You’re an amazing mum Stacey,” a third fan added.