Stacey Solomon pens touching tribute to nan on milestone day

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her grandmother.

Stacey has taken to social media to pen an emotional tribute to her nan to mark a very special day – her 96th birthday.

Opening up about the milestone occasion online, Solomon has shared an insight into how her and her family honoured the big day.

The Loose Women star shared a collection of photos of herself, her gran and her little ones together to her 6M followers.

Stacey also unveiled a video of an afternoon tea she has set-up in her home to enjoy with her grandmother.

In the caption of the post, the 35-year-old wrote, “96 today. It’s Great Grandmas 96th birthday today. She has been our constant comfort & love all of our lives & we are so lucky to have her”.

“So today we had afternoon tea in the front room & spent the day cuddling & catching up. Even Joe made it to celebrate”.

Solomon closed off the heartfelt message by adding, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDMA We are so so lucky to have you in our lives & I can’t even tell you how happy we are that you’re round the corner to us now & we get to spend so much precious time with you! to the moon and back grandma”.

Many social media users headed to the comments to send messages complementing the sweet pictures.

One fan wrote, “These photos are so precious. Happy 96 years young to your grandma”.

“This is so special. Happy Birthday to your Grandma”, penned a second Instagram user.

Another said, “She looks Incredible. what a precious moment captured @staceysolomon hope you had the most magical time together & love that Joe was home too”.

Stacey also posted a video to her Stories of her youngest children giving their great grandmother flowers.

She wrote, “LIke I honestly can’t tell you how emotional I feel having grandma in our lives. She’s just the most precious lady ever”.