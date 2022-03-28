Stacey Solomon pens heartfelt tribute to her children on Mother’s Day

Like so many mums around the world yesterday, Stacey Solomon was feeling truly blessed to have her four children around her on Mother’s Day.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, the Loose Women panellist shared a series of adorable family snaps, as she and her kids celebrated the occasion by having a picnic in the garden.

“I Made people,” Stacey hilariously wrote in her Instagram caption, adding, “And it has been and always will be the most amazing privilege. Happy Mothers Day Everyone…”

“Thinking of all of those who find today extremely difficult,” Stacey continued, adding that she’s “feeling so incredibly grateful to have the honour of raising these humans & being their mummy. Love you pickles to the moon and stars and back again. Forever and Always.”

In these adorable photos Stacey is cradling her baby daughter Rose on her lap, while her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex surround her on the picnic table.

Of course it wasn’t long before Stacey’s followers rushed to the comment section to gush over these sweet family snaps, including Stacey’s good friend Sophie Hinchliffe.

“Beautiful Baby Mumma,” Sophie, otherwise known on Instagram as Mrs Hinch, lovingly wrote. “Thank you for the late night chats, the best cups of tea, the voice notes that between us could be an actual novel. I hope you’ve had the best day … happy Mother’s Day darling,” her sweet comment continued.

Taking to her Instagram Stories throughout the day yesterday, Stacey revealed that along with enjoying a lovely garden picnic, her two-year-old son Rex also treated her to a ‘homemade manicure,’ which involved a bowl of water, flower petals and a washing up scrubbing brush.

Later that evening, Stacey, her fiancé Joe Swash and their kids all enjoyed a lively game of monopoly, and to be honest, we couldn’t think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day!