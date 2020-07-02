Stacey Solomon pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has penned the cutest tribute to her boyfriend Joe Swash. The mum-of-three has had quite the tough week after dealing with trolls and stepping down from her social media channels when nasty comments started to impact her. One person who has been there for her during this intense time is her long-term partner Joe Swash. The former X Factor star couldn't help but praise her other half in a sweet new post on Instagram. Stacey explained that she felt like they were bound to be together.

"I feel like everything in my life has led me to you and every day I’m more grateful. Sorry about the soppiness.These last few days I’ve turned me into mush. I just don’t know what I’d do without him. We are so lucky to have you in our lives Hoe.

"You love us. All of us. The good, the bad and the pink wrapping. We love you to the moon and back."

The presenter also sent a message out to her followers, "Hope you’re all ok, While I’m in a soppy state I have to say… I honestly have loved reading each and every message I’ve been able to see from you all today they’re so positive, kind and confidence building.

"You have no idea how amazing you all are. Building others up is the ONLY way to succeed," she added.

Stacey and Joe have been in a relationship since 2016. They welcomed their first child- son Rex- in 2019.