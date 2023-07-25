Stacey Solomon marks first anniversary with wedding video reveal

Stacey Solomon has been marking her first wedding anniversary!

This time last year, the Sort Your Life Out presenter married her partner Joe Swash at their home.

Now, one year on from their magical wedding day, Stacey has shared a never-before-seen glimpse into the ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 33-year-old posted a recording of the couple’s wedding video, which included the heartwarming moment that Joe said his vows.

“Stacey, you are the love of my life. You’re my soulmate. I promise to love you, to protect you, to look after you and our family. I’ll never let you down, I’ll always have your back – even when you’re wrong,” Joe teased in the video, to the response of chuckles from their guests.

“I adore you. I did from the very moment I met you seven years ago in Australia – and here we are now, with our kids, and our family and our loved ones. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you, and I hope that you feel the same about me. I love you so much, Stacey,” the 41-year-old actor gushed, as his bride beamed opposite him.

“I’m not allowed to kiss him yet?” Stacey joked, before giving Joe a quick peck.

In the caption of her post, the mum-of-five went on to express what the video means to her.

“One year down, forever to go…,” Stacey began in her message to her 5.7M followers.

“Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it’s been a whole year,” the former X Factor star continued.

“We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time. This was my favourite part (and the boys speeches) It was even more magical than I remembered. To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you,” Stacey penned lovingly.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Following the beautiful video reveal, many of Stacey’s followers have been reacting to the wedding video preview.

“Happy anniversary! quickest year ever,” one fan amazed.

“Awww Joe getting all welled up is just the sweetest! Happy anniversary!!” another added.