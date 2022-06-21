Stacey Solomon left ‘crying’ as she writes her wedding invitations

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon has shared an exciting update on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional preview of what her wedding invitations look like.

The 37-year-old shared a video and photo of the gorgeous invites to her 5.2M followers. The invitations depict Stacey and Joe’s home, Pickle Cottage, their garden which is the location of the wedding, and beautiful flowers.

The family's dogs are even captured in the hand-painted invitations, including Theo who sadly passed away in December 2021.

Stacey wrote, “Sitting here doing something so special and I’m crying. We’ve emailed all our friends and families save the dates but we still wanted to send some special invites for them to have forever so I’m writing them now and my whole heart is fluttering”.

With a photo of the invites in all their glory and their gorgeous RSVP cards Solomon added, “My hairy arms are so fuzzy right now. Honestly my tummy is doing summersaults I can’t wait. I can’t believe it’s so close”.

“I wanted to use as many small business as possible for our wedding so I bought our invites from @alittlebrushuk”.

The excited bride-to-be added “Not long now… Can’t wait to celebrate our love @realjoeswashy”.

Stacey has been keeping her Instagram followers up-to-date with how her wedding planning is going. She has previously shared the special moment when she chose her wedding dress and a sneak peek into the wedding location- her back garden at Pickle Cottage.

Joe got down on one knee right before Christmas in 2020. The pair had planned to get married in 2021 but decided to push the wedding back to this year because Stacey was pregnant with their daughter Rose, whom they welcomed in October 2021.

Stacey is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships; and three–year-old Rex whom she shares with Joe.