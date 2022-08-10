Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash cross sentimental night off ‘honeymoon bucket list’

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash enjoyed a meaningful night out as Mr & Mrs since revealing they will be having a ‘homeymoon’- which is exactly what it sounds like- a honeymoon at home!

The pair got their glad rags on and headed to a Simply Red concert, and the reason behind why they chose this particular gig will melt your heart.

Stacey took to her Instagram stories to share a black and white clip of the newlyweds singing their hearts out to Simply Red’s Stars, before panning to the band performing on stage, and explained why this concert was a special one to them.

“Hello everyone. Trying to do some bucket list outings for our honeymoon. We went on a date night Sunday to go and see simply red”, she explained in the caption.

The mum-of-four went on to say, “When Joe was younger his mum and dad used to take him in the caravan and sing simply red all the way. This is one of his favourite memories of being little with his dad. So it was the most special night. Love you @realjoeswashy”.

Joe sadly lost his dad when he was just 11-years-old, due to an undiagnosed heart condition so this date night was certainly a touching moment for Joe and Stacey to share after exchanging their vows.

Stacey previously spoke on her stories, explaining why the couple have decided to stay at home for their honeymoon. “We are calling it a ‘homeymoon’ because we just wanted to spend time at home with all the kids all summer”.

“We’re always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of”.

We can’t wait to see what other special things the couple will be ticking off their honeymoon bucket list for the rest of the summer!