Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash admit if they want to have another baby

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed if they would like to welcome another child!

Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey and former EastEnders actor Joe have a blended family of six children. The couple share little ones Rex (5), Rose (3), and Belle (2) together, along with Stacey’s sons, Zachary (17) and Leighton (12), and Joe’s son Harry.

Now, ahead of the launch of their BBC family docuseries, Stacey & Joe, next month, the proud parents have been opening up about their home life!

Speaking to OK!, Joe teased that he wouldn’t mind adding another baby to their brood.

"Me and Stacey are so blessed that we are able to have kids and have this amazing family, but I'd love to have one more,” the 43-year-old admitted.

However, Stacey disagreed: "Joe would like me to be a baby machine! I quit! I quit. My pelvic floor is a shambles, the whole of my back is screaming at me. I can't do it again."

The 35-year-old mum went on to add: "I would love to, maybe when they're a bit older, and they're all independent. If we're lucky enough and if we were privileged enough to have a baby then, that's when I would consider it. But right now, I'm finally feeling like I'm recovering from three consecutive births. It's a lot."

The couple later explained how filming Stacey & Joe has changed their perspective on their relationship.

“What you see is what you get. What we've learnt about each other is that we're not a perfect couple. We've never said we're a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn't happen often,” Stacey explained.

"We found that really interesting. There are definitely things in our communication where we're like, 'Wow, we could do that better. And we could talk about this more.' It opens you up to the development of your relationship that you don't always see in everyday life, because a lot of the time you're just trudging through to get to the next day,” she concluded.