Stacey Solomon is overjoyed to hear baby Rose say her first words

Mum-of-four Stacey Solomon was absolutely overjoyed to hear her six-month-old daughter Rose speak her first words on Thursday evening.

Sharing the special moment with her 5.1M Instagram followers, Stacey excitedly revealed that her baby girl’s first words were ‘mumma’. “The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it’s Mumma,” the Loose Women panellist gushed in the caption.

In the sweet black and white video, Stacey is mouthing out the word ‘mumma’ for her daughter to emulate. When she finally does, Stacey can’t believe it, as she showers her tiny tot in kisses.

"My heart is so full,” Stacey continued in the caption, adding, “Coming home from work to this was just the best. All of the boys said ‘Dadda’ first no matter how many times I secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first.”

“Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much,” she lovingly concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before Stacey’s followers rushed to the comment section, after watching this adorable milestone.

Stacey’s best pal, cleaning sensation Mrs. Hinch sweetly commented, “Oh Stace, my heart… The feeling is everything [heart emoji] I love you both. I’m so happy for you and your little bubble right there xxx.”

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy jokingly wrote, “You look like you’re about to eat her [crying emojis] so bloody cute!!!!!!”

“Go onnnnnn girl” Vicky Pattison excitedly exclaimed.

What a wonderful milestone for little Rose to reach! Next she’ll be on the move!

Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash are also proud parents to their two-year-old son Rex, as well as Stacey having two sons, 14-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships. Meanwhile, Joe is also a loving father to his 15-year-old son Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.