Stacey Solomon has written another book all about home renovations

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon is one proud author, as she’s announced the exciting news that she’s written another book all about the home renovations she’s completed at Pickle Cottage.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, the mum-of-four shared a three-minute long video montage, highlighting all of the swish renovation projects which she’s completed on her new country home over the past year.

From the iconic blue bathroom to her son Rex’s cool-toned bedroom and that fabulous games room transformation for her fiancé Joe Swash, Stacey has been hard at work creating the perfect family home, documenting it all every step of the way.

Now the Loose Women panellist has turned her DIY home projects into a brilliant new book, aptly titled Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage.

“I definitely don’t tell myself often enough, how proud I am of all of the love and hard work I’ve put into Pickle Cottage,” Stacey emotionally wrote in the caption of her announcement post. “Not a day has gone by for the last year I haven’t worked my little bum off doing whatever I could to make this special house our home,” she added.

“Watching all of these videos back I’ve never felt so empowered – this whole process has made me feel like I can do anything. I am so grateful that we had this chance and I’ll never take it for granted. All I ever wanted to do is pour love into our home and bring it back to life.”

“We aren’t fully finished yet, these things take time and hard work but I’m so so proud of how far it’s come along. I’ve loved every single second of it. Cheesy as it sounds I’ve learned so much along the way and things I wished I’d known before I started, but most importantly doing as much as I could myself has given me the most strong sense of self & made me feel like I can achieve anything I put my mind to.”

“SO I’ve documented EVERYTHING. Written every little moment down and all of the things I’ve learned so far so that I can share those feelings. For anyone who has ever not felt confident enough to go for it themselves, to anyone who doesn’t know where to start and to everyone who deserves to feel like they can do anything they put their mind to too!” Stacey continued.

“Introducing… Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage. I really hope you love this as much as I have adored making it. It’s been my baby for the last year and I'm so so proud of it. Thank you for being the most incredible insta family anyone could ever wish for and coming along on this magical journey with us.”

Stacey goes on to reveal that she’s dedicated this labour of love to her fiancé Joe, their children and their two pups, Teddy and Peanut, along with their loving dog Theo who sadly passed away in December. “Thank you for the best 13 years I could have ever wished for – Here’s to forever darling girl,” Stacey concluded.

Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage is published by Ebury and is due to be released this coming September 29. You can preorder a copy here.