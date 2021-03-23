Stacey Solomon gives us a sneak peek inside her new country home

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon has moved out to the luscious countryside, as she and fiancé Joe Swash start a new chapter in their forever home.

Announcing the exciting news to her four million followers on Instagram last Friday afternoon, Stacey revealed that she, Joe, their four sons and two dogs would be moving into ‘Pickle Cottage’ this past weekend.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

After getting a sneak peek at their dreamy new home, we can certainly see why the two decided to move further away from the hustle and bustle of London. However, Stacey has also assured us that it’s still near enough to the city, so that they can both pop in for work whenever they need to.

While Stacey’s followers have been eagerly waiting for a new house tour, the mum-of-three gave us all a sneak peek yesterday on her Instagram Stories, showing us their fabulous garden.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

Unsurprisingly, what her two youngest sons, eight-year-old Leighton and one-year-old Rex, were most excited about was the lavish wendy house which is an exact miniature version of their new home — complete with curtains, carpet, armchairs and a radiator!

“We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home,” Stacey explained in her most recent post alongside a gorgeous photo of the family enjoying their new space, with the stunning country home seen in the background.

“Never in a million years did we ever think this would be. We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out. We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh.”

“I’m very emotional for some reason. It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages. We love you to the moon and back and I can’t wait to show you around..,” Stacey lovingly wrote, adding, “Here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage.”