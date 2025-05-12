Stacey Solomon admits why she is ‘gutted’ she didn’t win a BAFTA

Stacey Solomon has reacted to the moment she lost out on a BAFTA award.

During last night’s BAFTA TV Awards, Stacey’s BBC series Sort Your Life Out failed to win in two categories, ‘Entertainment Performance’ and ‘Factual Entertainment’.

Now, Stacey has been reflecting on the losses and has revealed the reason why she is “gutted” over them.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and posted a video to open up about the award losses.

“We didn’t win a BAFTA, and I know I’m supposed to take it gracefully like a champ, but I’ll be honest, I’m devastated. I’m not handling it very well,” Stacey began.

“I’m so gutted for our team. Everyone got dressed up and really hopeful. They work so hard, it’s not an easy show to make, Sort Your Life Out, and the team worked so hard to make it happen, and they so deserve the BAFTA,” the former X Factor star explained, adding that the category winners “absolutely did” deserve their awards.

Stacey then went on to detail her passion for how her hit BBC series is created.

“We all pack up a house, and within seven days, that house is packed up into vans over to a warehouse, laid out on the floor. We go through it meticulously, we make sure it doesn’t just get chucked away. We donate, we recycle, we resell things. Put it all back and try and put in systems to help families move forward,” she stated.

“The families give up so much to be on the show. Like, they deserve that award. It’s so hard to let someone into your house when you’re going through a really difficult time, and you know that there’s going to be people out there that judge, but you need the help also,” she confessed.

Stacey concluded her video by reiterating that she is “gutted”, adding: “We are going to carry on through season six with our heads held high, and I’m so proud to be a part of the Sort Your Life Out team.”