Stacey Solomon admits the adorable reason behind her fitness journey

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her recent health!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter is a mum to five children – sons Zachary (17), Leighton (12) and Rex (6), as well as daughters Rose (3) and Belle (2).

Now, in a candid update, Stacey has revealed the heartwarming reason behind her determination to get fitter.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to upload several stunning photos of herself wearing a bikini, as she continues to enjoy a family holiday in Turkey.

In the caption of her post, Stacey detailed that she was “feeling beautiful” while taking the photos, before going on to note that she has privately been going on a fitness journey.

“P.S my body looks a little different to last year's summer holiday. I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going,” she recalled, before detailing her reasons behind it.

“I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss b**ch strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary,” the former X Factor star admitted.

“I feel so much stronger this year which is so empowering & yes my body has changed but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size,” Stacey penned.

“So I suppose what I’m trying to say is… Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17 year old & carry all three of your toddlers in 40• heat & you’ll enjoy the journey more,” she teased further.

Following her honest update, many of Stacey’s followers have since been commenting their support.

“Well done! Looking amazing! Good to hear you’re feeling it too – that’s the important bit,” one fan wrote.

“Soooo fabulous Stacey! You look incredible as always,” another replied.

“I LOVE that you're so awkward! This is why we all love you! And you look bloody fab! But you already did, before the exercise,” a third follower agreed.