Stacey Dooley reveals she recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy

Stacey Dooley has revealed that she recently suffered a devastating pregnancy loss.

The documentarian became a mum for the first time in January 2023, with the birth of her daughter Minnie. Stacey shares Minnie with her long-term partner, professional dancer Kevin Clifton, whom she met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

In the latest episode of her show Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey confirmed that she experienced a heartbreaking baby loss.

During the episode, the 38-year-old spoke to Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, Britain’s first legally recognised gay father and a supporter of commercial surrogacy. In the conversation, Barrie admitted that it is important for him to have “beautiful” children.

In a piece to camera, Stacey later confessed that she did not agree with Barrie’s statement, before going on to speak about her ectopic pregnancy for the first time.

“I have experienced what it is like to struggle to have a child. We obviously wanted to expand our family and last year I fell pregnant, and it didn't go brilliantly,” she shared, getting tearful.

“It was ectopic. I am so sorry because this is so predictable. I am sat here crying on a bed. It was ectopic and it was really f***ing difficult,” the former Strictly winner admitted.

An ectopic pregnancy is a life-threatening condition that occurs when an embryo grows in the fallopian tube, rather than the womb. The condition has become the leading cause of maternal death in the first trimester of pregnancy.

In the episode, Stacey recalled that she suffered an “internal rupture” in the early stages of her pregnancy, which resulted in her needing emergency surgery.

“Of course, when you go through something like that you are forced to think of alternatives. S**t happens and if you want a bigger family, you have to think how you're going to do that,” she added.