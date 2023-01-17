Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announce birth of first child

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are now parents!

The former winners of Strictly Come Dancing have announced the arrival of their first child together. Stacey has given birth to a gorgeous baby girl and revealed her bundle of joy's sweet name.

The pair decided to share their wonderful news on social media, with a beautiful photo of an envelope that reads, 'Minnie's parents' on the front of it.

Stacey captioned the unique birth announcement, “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”.

We love the adorable name Stacey and Kevin chose for their bundle of joy! The moniker is of Hebrew origin and means 'beloved, rebellious and intellect'. Of course, we all recognise the name from the iconic Disney character Minnie Mouse.

Kevin shared the same snap to his own Instagram account, penning, “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new parents. The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright wrote, "Aww congratulations lovely".

Former Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe said, "Oh congratulations!!! Sending you all the biggest hugs and all our love xxx".

"Congratulations honey bunch x welcome Minnie", added TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

In August of last year, Stacey and Kevin revealed to the world that they were expecting their first child together.

“Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby!”, the 35-year-old exclaimed in her caption at the time, alongside a sweet Polaroid of herself cradling her growing baby bump. The TV documentarian added that her pregnancy had become “impossible to hide”.

“So bloody delighted,” Stacey gushed at the end of her announcement. “Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu.”

“We’re having a baby!”, Kevin penned in his own pregnancy reveal last August. “And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant”, he added adorably.

Stacey and Kevin first met in 2018, when they were partnered up together on Strictly and later went on to win the series. After the show concluded, the pair then revealed that they had started dating.

Congratulations to the new parents!