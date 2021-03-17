St Patrick’s Day festive cocktails!

Just because we can't go out this St. Patrick's Day, doesn't mean we can't have a good time! There's plenty of fun to be made at home, especially if you're feeling in the festive spirit!

The words 'green cocktail' sound a little icky at first, but trust us, we've found the most amazing recipes and combinations that will not only look great on St. Patrick's Day, but will also taste incredible! There's something here to suit everyone's taste, so have a look and see which one you'll be making! Sláinte!

Shamrock fizz

You'll need….

1 lime

Pineapple juice

Blue Curacao

1 bottle Prosecco or champagne

Midori

Pour half a shot of Midori into a flute glass with a shot of pineapple juice on top.

Top with bubbles of your choice and add a half shot of Curacao to get that signature Patrick’s Day green!

Slice your lime and garnish the glass with the wedge!

Green Apple Poison

1 green apple

1 lime

200ml lime juice

100g Sugar

Sour apple liqueur

Tequila

Triple sec

2 cans of lemon-lime soda

Pour lime juice, tequila, triple sec, sour apple liqueur and soda into a large jug and stir.

Using a lime wedge, rub the rims of your glasses and then roll in sugar to cover the rim.

Put ice into the cups and pour the jug mixture in.

Garnish with apple slices and viola!

Green Gimlet

1 green jalapeno

1 peeled kiwi

1 cucumber

Tequila

200ml lime juice

100ml simple syrup

Mint leaves

Slice your jalapeno, peeled kiwi and cucumber into thin slices.

Place one of each into a section of your ice cube tray and fill with water. Allow to freeze to form ice cubes.

Pour tequila, simple syrup and lime juice into a glass. Add frozen cucumber, jalapeno and kiwi ice cubes.

Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy!

The Snake Banisher

(dishesdelish)

1 shot white chocolate liqueur

½ shot crème de menthe

1 shot vodka

Whipped cream

Chocolate flakes

Using a coup or champagne glass, pour the chocolate liqueur, creme de menthe and vodka into the glass. Stir gently with a spoon to combine.

Add a dollop of whipped cream to top and sprinkle with chocolate shavings. This is sweet but strong, so be careful!