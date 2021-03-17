St Patrick’s Day festive cocktails!
Just because we can't go out this St. Patrick's Day, doesn't mean we can't have a good time! There's plenty of fun to be made at home, especially if you're feeling in the festive spirit!
The words 'green cocktail' sound a little icky at first, but trust us, we've found the most amazing recipes and combinations that will not only look great on St. Patrick's Day, but will also taste incredible! There's something here to suit everyone's taste, so have a look and see which one you'll be making! Sláinte!
Shamrock fizz
You'll need….
1 lime
Pineapple juice
Blue Curacao
1 bottle Prosecco or champagne
Midori
Pour half a shot of Midori into a flute glass with a shot of pineapple juice on top.
Top with bubbles of your choice and add a half shot of Curacao to get that signature Patrick’s Day green!
Slice your lime and garnish the glass with the wedge!
Green Apple Poison
1 green apple
1 lime
200ml lime juice
100g Sugar
Sour apple liqueur
Tequila
Triple sec
2 cans of lemon-lime soda
Pour lime juice, tequila, triple sec, sour apple liqueur and soda into a large jug and stir.
Using a lime wedge, rub the rims of your glasses and then roll in sugar to cover the rim.
Put ice into the cups and pour the jug mixture in.
Garnish with apple slices and viola!
Green Gimlet
1 green jalapeno
1 peeled kiwi
1 cucumber
Tequila
200ml lime juice
100ml simple syrup
Mint leaves
Slice your jalapeno, peeled kiwi and cucumber into thin slices.
Place one of each into a section of your ice cube tray and fill with water. Allow to freeze to form ice cubes.
Pour tequila, simple syrup and lime juice into a glass. Add frozen cucumber, jalapeno and kiwi ice cubes.
Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy!
The Snake Banisher
1 shot white chocolate liqueur
½ shot crème de menthe
1 shot vodka
Whipped cream
Chocolate flakes
Using a coup or champagne glass, pour the chocolate liqueur, creme de menthe and vodka into the glass. Stir gently with a spoon to combine.
Add a dollop of whipped cream to top and sprinkle with chocolate shavings. This is sweet but strong, so be careful!