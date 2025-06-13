Squid Game creator confesses why final season is split in half

The creator of Squid Game has revealed the reason why it will be concluding with a third season.

In August of last year, Netflix announced that their hit Korean thriller, Squid Game, had been commissioned for season three, which would also serve as its last.

Season two of the record-breaking show debuted on the streaming service in December. At the time, it was revealed that the season had been cut in half to create space for a third.

Now, ahead of the release of the third and final season of Squid Game on June 27, the show’s creator, writer, director and executive producer has spilled a few secrets about its production.

Speaking to MailOnline at the Squid Game season three premiere in London, Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked why the show’s finale has been separated into two seasons.

“I originally didn't plan for it to be split into two seasons,” he admitted.

“I was thinking that it'd be a single one, but in the process of writing it, it came out to about 13 episodes, which I thought was too long to put out as a single season, and I also thought it was too long when you look at current trends,” he explained.

“So I thought that we wanted to split it, and if we were to split it, at the end of episode seven, when Seong Gi-hun hits rock bottom after his rebellion failed… I thought that was just the right moment to sort of divide into two chapters,” he added.

Hwang Dong-hyuk was then quizzed on whether or not he would consider creating a fourth season in the future.

“I think that once you watch season three, people will understand why the story should come to a closure here. So I don't have any plans for a season four,” he confirmed.

However, the 54-year-old did not rule out returning to the world of Squid Game in other formats, as he teased: “But I do have some ideas, maybe about a spin off.”

The third and final season of Squid Game will debut on Netflix in full on June 27.