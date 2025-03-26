Spring beauty bliss: skincare, wellness and glam events at Kildare Village

Kildare Village celebrates beauty in all its forms from skincare and makeup to health and wellness this spring with Beauty Days, which takes place from Thursday, 27th March to Sunday, 6th April. Beauty Days at Kildare Village will focus on offers and promotions from leading luxury wellness and beauty boutiques, as well as must attend masterclasses and events from some of the industry’s best-known wellness and beauty gurus. Kildare Village offers the best of both worlds with current season collections available to shop now, as well as past season collections from over 120 brands with exceptional savings on the original retail price all year round.

Guests can attend an array of beauty masterclasses during Beauty Days for all the insider tips to perfect their routines including:

Thursday, 27th March – Millies will host an evening of skincare, gentle movement and meditation in Kildare Village at 5.30pm. The 1.5-hour retreat is the perfect way to wind down after a busy day.

Friday, 28th March – 11am to 12pm join Neom in The Apartment at Kildare Village for a full Neom wellbeing talk based on 'The Four Ways to Wellbeing' book by the Neom founder, Nicola Elliot, along with a scent discovery test and product demonstrations. Tickets are priced at €50 and guests will receive a NEOM goody bag (worth €72!), as well as a gift with purchase to include a Feel Refreshed 3-wick candle (worth €66!) when guests spend €150.

Saturday, 29th March – Join Elemis for an exclusive event to uncover the changing needs of our skin throughout our lifetimes at 10am and at 12pm in Kildare Village. Tickets are €50, which is redeemable against products purchased in store on the day.

Wednesday, 2nd April – From 6pm to 7pm join beauty expert, Sally Foran, for an evening dedicated to lit-from-within beauty at The Apartment in Kildare Village. She'll share her expert tips on achieving a natural, radiant glow using Sculpted by Aimee's new skincare trio. Plus, enjoy bubbles on arrival and redeem the ticket price of €35 against Sculpted favourites.

Thursday, 3rd April – Stories will host a scent masterclass with Tanya Kidd-Beggs, founder and CEO of Stories Parfums, at 6pm. Tickets are priced €51.95 and redeemable against product.

Friday, 4th April – From 11am to 1pm in The Apartment join Suzie from AYU for a morning of skin care and make up. This two-hour class includes a makeup demo followed by a Q&A. Cost €25 which is redeemable in store on the day

Saturday, 5th April – Sisterly will host a style event with Jess Colivet and Holly White at 11am Tickets are €45 and redeemable against product. Also, on Saturday at 10am, Sweaty Betty and Benefit Cosmetics join forces for a one-of-a-kind outdoor HITT session with fitness expert, Niamh Cullen. It will blend high-performance with long-lasting beauty bringing together a community that is ready to sweat, glow and feel unstoppable.

Details on how to book, times and locations will be available here.

Guests can also shop the extensive range of beauty and wellness brands at the Village after attending a masterclass. During Beauty Days, guests can indulge in irresistible offers on a range of premium brands, including Clarins, Elemis, L’Occitane, Pestle & Mortar, NEOM, Penhaligons, AYU and Sculpted by Aimee, all available at exclusive Kildare Village prices. Offers include 15% off Sculpted by Aimee when you spend €60, a gorgeous free gift worth €118 when you spend €150 in Elemis and a signature three wick candle from Neom when you spend €150 on March 27th and 28th.