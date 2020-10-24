Spook-Flix: family movie night sorted from now until Halloween

Is it just us, or did Halloween films peak in the ’90s and noughties? Scrolling through various streaming sites, it is easy to find gem after gem of Halloween favourites made at what was apparently a flourishing time for on-screen spookiness.

As we are all staying in these days, family movie night is pretty much standard in every household, so why not watch some of these Halloween classics over the next few weeks? Here are eight spooky options for movie night on the run-up to Halloween:

1. The Adams Family (1991)

Photo by Theo Westenberger/Getty Images

If you were a teenager in the 90s you probably thought of Morticia Addams as a terrifying eccentric woman. As an adult, you will be surprised at how much you can relate to Anjelica Houston's portrayal of this incredible character, her black clothes and her love of all things dark. The Addams family is the perfect movie to revisit with your own unique family. Watch it on Netflix here.

2. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Photo by © 2003 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

An old haunted Manor? Check. A family on a mission? Check. Eddie Murphy being hilarious? check and check.

This spooky sensation is full of the magic of Disney and will have your kids in stitches. Eddie Murphy plays a real estate agent whose family must break the curse of Gracey Manor while on holidays nearby. With cemeteries, spiders, ghosts and crystal balls, this movie contains all the haunted ingredients of a perfect Halloween night in. You can watch the Haunted Mansion on Disney+ here.

3. Corpse Bride (2005)

Photo by – – © 2005 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC.

You cannot do a Halloween movie marathon without including at Tim Burton original. It is also good to throw an animated film into the mix especially one created at the hands of a genius.

A morbid young man named Victor is about to be wed when he is sucked into the underworld and confronted by the corpse of a bride who wishes to marry him herself. Your kids will be enthralled in the beautiful graphics of this fantasy world and the gorgeous music. You can watch Corpse Bride on Netflix here.

4. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Photo by – – © 1993 Walt Disney Pictures

It is finally that time on the run-up to Halloween to visit Bette Milder and Sarah Jessica Parker in their classic Halloween blockbuster.

A trio of hilarious witches are brought back from the past at Halloween and intend to cast a spell over an unassuming little town. Three kids and a talking cat must try and stop them, resulting in suspense and chaos. This amazing movie is considered one of the most popular flicks of the spooky season and is definitely a must-watch for all families. You can watch Hocus Pocus on Disney+.

5. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Photo by © Edward Scissorhands (1990)

If your kids are a bit older and need more of a spooky ‘90s fix, why not try them out on an old cult classic starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder?

Edward was created by a genius inventor but before he could finish him the inventor died leaving Edward with sharp metal shears for hands. He is alone and misunderstood until a suburban family adopts. Their kind and understanding daughter shows Edward what real human connection is and he teaches her about life in return. Edward Scissorhands is rated 12+. Watch it here on Disney+.

6. Casper (1995)

Photo by – – © 1995 Universal City Studios, Inc. and Amblin Entertainment, Inc.

If you harboured a desire to be Christina Ricci in this movie, join the club. Kat is a preteen who's dad specialises in the supernatural. When he is hired to get rid of some spirits in an old mansion, Kat becomes best friends with none other than Casper the friendly ghost. This hilarious and adorable movie will give you all those 90s vibes to share with your family on movie night. Buy or rent Casper on YouTube here.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Photo by © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

Another beautiful animation by Tim Burton, this movie is spooky and quirky all at the same time. Pumpkin king Jack Skellington wants to leave behind his old routine scaring to spread the joy of Christmas. However, this turns out to be a Christmassy nightmare for children all over the world. You can watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+ now.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Photo by Sony Pictures Animat – © 2012 CTMG

Okay, we know this one is more modern but it is definitely up there with the old classics.

Mayhem ensues when Dracula is found to be running a holiday resort for monsters and other creepy creatures. This hilarious movie is great for the younger ones as characters who are normally villains are shown in a fun and friendly light. The great thing about this movie is that there are two sequels – perfect for your kid’s next obsession. Watch Hotel Transylvania on Netflix, here.