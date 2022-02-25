Spice up your weekend with this Thai red prawn curry!

In the mood for something a little different and delicious this weekend? There's no better time to try out new and fun recipes than a chill Saturday night in!

This spicy and aromatic Thai shrimp curry is the perfect dish to try out if you feel like trying something new this weekend, A favourite of spice lovers, this hot a fragrant meal is ideal for an at-home date night or just an indulgent night in!

You'll need…

300g fresh de-shelled shrimp

Fresh coriander

3 cloves garlic

1tbsp ground ginger

2 limes

1 stalk lemon grass

3 shallots onion

2tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp chili powder

1 red bell pepper

4-5 drops of fish sauce

1 can coconut milk

300ml vegetable stock

200g basmati rice

Freshly ground salt and pepper

2tbsp butter

Melt your butter in a large deep pot and toss in your shrimp. Season with salt and pepper and turn one to cook through, removing them after 5 minutes and setting them aside.

Next, add your minced garlic cloves, sliced onions and diced peppers and season with ginger. Stir continuously to cook through, before adding in your chopped lemon grass, soy sauce and chili powder.

Next, add your coconut milk and vegetable stock and stir on a high heat to thicken the sauce. Meanwhile, boil your basmati rice, strain and set aside.

Once the sauce has reduced, add your shrimp back in and juice both limes and pour it in. Add in your fish sauce and shred your fresh coriander into the sauce, stirring to combine for 2 minutes before serving over a bed of basmati rice and enjoy!