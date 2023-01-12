Spice Girls share sweet birthday tributes for Mel C as she turns 49

Mel C, former member of the hit band the Spice Girls, is celebrating her 49th birthday today, January 12, and has been flooded with sweet messages from most of her former band members.

Tributes poured in on social media for Melanie with Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham leading the lovely birthday wishes.

Emma Bunton shared an adorable video collage with their song Stop playing in the background. The clips show the pair over the years up until the present day, from dancing in music videos to performing on stage together.

Baby Spice captioned the post, “Hey birthday girl, my bestie @melaniecmusic! Have the best day. Sending lots of Bunton hugs. ‘Cause we’ve always got each other’”.

Ginger Spice opted to post a collection of photos with a sweet caption referencing their song Say You’ll Be There.

“Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic – hope you have a fantastic day!”, Geri penned. “‘If you put two and two together, you will see what our friendship is for’ xxx”.

Posh Spice went for a different way to reflect back on her friendship with Mel C by sharing a snippet from their 1997 movie Spice World.

The video shows Victoria trying to choose an outfit while Mel poked fun at her because she always wears the same style of dress.

“Still looking for the perfect outfit”, joked Beckham. “Happy birthday @melaniecmusic xx Kisses VB”.

Fans of the Spice Girls flooded the comment section of each post with birthday messages for Mel C on her big day.

“Happy birthday to our Sporty Queen”, wrote one fan, while a second said, “That’s friendship goals right there happy birthday Mel C”.

“Beautiful inspirational women, then and now! Happy Birthday to Sporty Spice!”, added another fan of the girl group.

Mel C took to Twitter to thank all of her supporters for their kind birthday wishes. She wrote, "Thank you for all of my beautiful birthday messages. Love you all to bits".