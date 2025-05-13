Spice Girls’ Mel B opens up about being diagnosed with PTSD

Melanie Brown has opened up about her ongoing struggles with mental health.

In the past, the Spice Girls singer has remained honest about being diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Now, ahead of her 50th birthday, Mel B has chosen to give a fresh insight into her mental health.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old was asked if she finds living in Los Angeles “triggering”.

“I’m going to have triggers my entire life, especially after what I’ve been through. I’d be very dishonest to say, ‘Oh, everything’s fine.’ I have good days. I have bad days. I’ve worked enough on myself to know if I feel a trigger coming on,” she detailed.

“It’s a very difficult thing to move forward because you can do two steps forward and five steps back. I know I’m a work in progress, but I’ve come so far — leaps and bounds — through therapy, through a lot of self-belief and faith, and I’m proud of that,” the Wannabe hitmaker continued.

Later in her interview, Mel B reflected on the heartbreaking moment that she attempted to take her own life in 2014.

“I can’t deny that’s what I went through. That person’s still there, and I give her a hug when she crops up every now and again. I would never go to that dark place again. I have the tools to be able to acknowledge it and say ‘I’m sorry’ to that person, which is me, and not allow myself to feel like that. Because I’m better than that,” she explained.

Describing how she copes with PTSD, Mel B stated: “I have music. Candles and incense. I like things to feel cozy because my work, which I love and don’t really call work, is so [fast-paced]. I’ve always been like this, even in my Spice days.”

“I make sure I have my brain breaks where I go to Thailand by myself. I go up to my farm without my phone so my kids or fiancé can’t contact me unless they come all the way up to [a different] field. I make space to be able to breathe and feel and sit,” she added.