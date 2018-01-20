Spending hours on your phone? This app can help you kick the habit

Our smartphones are officially ingrained in our lives – from checking the bus times to creeping on Insta, our phones invade our head space more than ever.

There is major merit in unplugging for a while, whether that's a complete social media sabbatical or simply minimising your scrolling to your commute.

If you feel like you spend way too muh time looking at your screen and not at the world around you, then we have an app recommendation that could help.

Moment is a lifestyle app that monitors your screen time.

Every 24 hour period, it counts how many minutes or hours are spent on your smart phone, and the results can some days be quite shocking.

It also counts how many times you unlock your home screen, and you can set a personal limit as to how much time you want to spend on your phone each day.

It also tells you what percentage of your life is spent on your phone, and it's frankly quite terrifying.

'As a tiny experiment, I asked people to guess what their daily usage was and they were almost always 50% too low,' the app’s creator, Kevin Holesh told Tech Crunch.

'The daily limits have helped people set a goal for how much they’re on their phone.'

'My main goal with Moment was make me aware of how many minutes I’m burning on my phone each day, and it’s helped my testers do that, too.'

You can also use the app to see what other apps you use the most, and how much time is spent on them.

The family option lets parents wee how much time their kids spend on their phones, or, if you have pledged to minimise your screen time with a pal, you could use this option to hold each other accountable for how much time you each spend on Snapchat.