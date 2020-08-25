søstrene grene’s new classics range will transform your home

søstrene grene will be launching their new collection of novelties and well-known classics this month with items that will help transform the home into a place of serenity and contentment, giving each room a sense of warmth and freshness.

Discover fine wicker baskets and furniture in weaved and natural materials which will invite the qualities of nature inside. This collection will also provide useful and decorative utensils and classic ceramic tableware for the kitchen and dining area, with softer textiles in calm shades for the living room and bedroom. We’re also very excited to welcome back the popular and classic velour chair, which will be available in new timeless colours, to customer’s delight.

Here are some of our favourite items from their new collection:

Velour Chair (Dark Yellow) – Price per item €59.90

*Also available in dark blue and dark grey.

Basket (nature/dark nature) – Prices start from €6.86

Lampshade (100% cotton) – €9.79

Side Table, with waved top (light wood) – €39.90

Flower table (light wood) – €19.88

Table Lamp – €19.98

Round cushion, cotton velvet (Dark Yellow) – Price per item €12.68

*Also comes in dark grey and light blue.

Teapot (stoneware) – €12.36

Jug – €10.68

Jar with lid (stoneware) – Prices start from €6.84

Mirror, 30x50x3cm with 3cm nature wood frame – €20.80

Time to create the perfect ambiance and inspire contemplation with this new collection, which will be available in stores worldwide, including Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor from Thursday, August 27.